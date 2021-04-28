Flash flood watch in effect; heavy rains on the way

ST. LOUIS– A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday morning as the region prepares for waves of heavy rain today. Lighter showers have already started but the rain will pick up the intensity throughout the day. The heaviest rain is expected this evening.
The storms will bring thunder and lightning. There will be some showers that stick around until tomorrow.
The temperatures will be in the mid-70s and drop to the low 60s overnight. The high tomorrow will be around 68.
Areas in southwest Missouri are already seeing some flash flooding. Areas to the south of St. Lous can expect more rain.