MASCOUTAH, Ill.- Scott Air Force Base was hit hard by flash flooding Wednesday. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over the base this afternoon and found many parking lots underwater.

Utility vehicles and some trailers were surrounded by water. There are some roads in the area that are closed because there is standing water covering them.

This area is subject to flooding during heavy rains.

FOX2’s Andy Banker is gathering more information and will give us an update starting on FOX2 News at 5.