Flash flooding leads to some vehicles stuck on St. Louis streets and highways

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Flash flooding is causing some vehicles to get stuck in some low lying streets and highways. A rainstorm is pushing through the area and is dumping several inches of rain.

First responders are working to help the vehicles stuck at the intersection of Delmar and Vandeventer.

Lanes of westbound I-64 near the St. Louis Science Center were also covered in rainwater. First responders were able to reroute traffic around the water. The water has since receded and the lanes are moving now.

A flash flood warning has been issued for southern Madison and northern St. Clair county. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen between I-70 and I-64 and at least some street flooding is likely.



These same types of rain are approaching downtown from the east and we could see flash flooding rapidly develop in East St. Louis, Granite City and into parts of downtown St. Louis if these storms maintain their current track and intensity.

Multiple vehicles stuck in high water at Delmar and Vandeventer. No injuiies reported at this time @STLFireDept @STLCityGov pic.twitter.com/0rSL60NWeL — Leon Whitener III (@LeonWhitener3) August 12, 2020

