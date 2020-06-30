Flash flooding remains top concern with continuous stormy pattern

ST. LOUIS – A slow-moving weather system will continue to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the region Tuesday with the focus for heavy rain shifting to near and east of the Mississippi River; that is the most likely region for flash flooding. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s. Additional thunderstorms are likely at times tonight. Low temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s.

Scattered showers and storms will mix with a lot of dry time Wednesday and it will be a bit warmer with afternoon high temperatures near 90. Storms will become much more isolated Thursday and the holiday weekend remains on track to be seasonably hot and humid with partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the low-90s.