Flash flooding traps cars in a St. Charles apartment complex parking lot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Heavy rain and storms caused issues for residents in an apartment complex off of Riverview Lane in St. Charles, near Highway 370.

A resident told Fox 2 that people from about 12 units were evacuated early Sunday morning as the water started rising. A portion of the parking lot was also under water, stranding cars that were parked there. One resident attempted, but failed to get their car out of the flooded lot.

There was also many flooding issues overnight in St. Louis County. Rainfall reports across the region were up to 7 inches.