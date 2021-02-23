Flavortown has hit The Lou with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen

ST. LOUIS – You can go to Flavortown without leaving the 314.
Guy Fieri is opening a delivery-only Flavortown Kitchen with Robert Earl, the founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood.
The new venture is available in select cities across America and St. Louis gets to be one of them.
The menu includes Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings, Mac N Cheese Burger, Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Italian Stallion Salad and Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese.
The Flavortown Kitchen is taking orders now through their app and website or through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats.