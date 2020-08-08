Fleetwood in major striking distance at PGA Championship

Tom Fleetwood of England, on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO Calif. – Tommy Fleetwood finished his second round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park in second place.

He’s hoping that this time the wisdom he gained from being in contention at previous majors will help him take that final step.

Fleetwood shot a 6 under par 64 to improve to 6 under for the tournament at TPC Harding Park. The 29-year-old Englishman with five career victories on the European Tour finished second at the 2018 U.S. Open after shooting 63 on the final day.

He was also second at the British Open last year.