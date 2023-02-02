ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for a flip-flop wearing man accused of stealing a car and using stolen credit cards in south St. Louis County.

The crimes date back to Jan. 6, 2023. St. Louis County Police say the man is accused of stealing a car in the 6000 block of Lemay Ferry Road at an undisclosed time.

Police say the man used the stolen car to get around and get to a few south county stores. He reportedly used stolen debit and credit cards at several stores. Police shared surveillance photos of the wanted man leaving a QuikTrip in flip-flops.

Officers have recovered the stolen vehicle, but have not yet made an arrest in the investigation. If you have any information on the suspect, contact Det. Nickolaus of the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-8635.