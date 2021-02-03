Flo Valley mass vaccination site administers COVID vaccine to those with appointments

ST. LOUIS – The campus at St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley will be administering the COVID vaccine Wednesday to residents who have been notified they have an appointment.

The Florissant Valley site was chosen to help reach underserved communities in north St. Louis County.

Members of the Visiting Nurses Association, Pattonville Paramedics and eight members of the National Guard are administering vaccines.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said he expects the site will vaccinate 500 to 1,000 people per day, but they can only do that if they have the supply.

“The federal government Operation Warp Speed says Missouri’s allocation this week is 75,000 vaccine. You’ll get 36,000 Pfizer and 36,000 from Moderna, and then the state goes through everyone that has ordered, and so the state like lately has been saying like they get orders for more than 100,000 vaccines to be delivered, but they don’t have that much,” Health Department’s Acting Director Spring Schmidt said. “So then the state goes through and chooses who will receive which vaccine, and in what amount.”