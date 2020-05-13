Breaking News
IL: 3,601 deaths/ 83,021 cases; MO: 524 deaths/ 10,006 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Florida dad hit, killed while giving 15-year-old daughter parking lesson

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida father is dead after his daughter accidentally hit him with a pickup truck during a driving lesson, police say.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, the unidentified man was struck at Anderson Park while showing his 15-year-old daughter how to properly park a pickup truck.

Police say the dad got out of the pickup truck as the daughter tried to pull into a parking space. The father then stood in front of the truck while the daughter tried to back up, but she accidentally hit the accelerator as the truck was still in drive, hopping a curb and striking her dad and then a tree.

The father was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News