Florida prepares for Tropical Storm as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Tropical Storm Isiais is strengthening in the Caribbean, taking aim at Florida. Although it’s still too early to call the exact path and strength of the storm, it certainly will take place as Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.

Isaias is forecast to bring intense rainfall, strong winds, high surf and even tornadoes to the sunshine state as they report their third straight record day for COVID-19 deaths.

Florida continues to be one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak. In Miami Dade County alone, confirmed cases are up to 113,143. Nearly 10,000 new cases were reported Thursday in the state as a whole. Ten percent of the state’s 6,709 deaths of residents and visitors have been reported by the health department in the last three days.

Ahead of the tropical storm, all state-supported testing sites are closing Thursday evening. These sites all have freestanding structures, including tents and other equipment, which would not be able to withstand tropical storm winds. The sites tentatively plan to reopen the morning of Wednesday, August 5.

Emergency shelters will be open, but they will have fewer people due to social distancing. In some counties, some shelters may be dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

This year, new items have been added to the emergency supply list including face masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

“I do think it is possible there are impacts in the state of Florida and we see those impacts as anywhere from kind of severe storms all the way up to potential hurricane. So people just need to have their hurricane plan. They need to secure seven days worth of supplies, food, water and medicine,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to a record-breaking pace. Tropical Storm Isaias is the ninth named storm in the Atlantic and is the earliest storm to begin with an “I” on record.