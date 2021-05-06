Florida principal under investigation for paddling child; Missouri one of 19 states with corporal punishment

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– Police in Florida are investigating after a principal initiated corporal punishment by paddling a student. The girl’s mother captured the incident on video and it has now gone viral.

Paddling is a type of discipline called corporal punishment. It is legal in 19 states including Missouri. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) outlines the corporal punishment policy in the state. A school board must adopt a policy before the form of discipline could be used.

Here is what the DESE website says about Corporal Punishment and Spanking.

State statute requires all public school boards, as part of the district’s written discipline policy, to include a statement on the use of corporal punishment within the district.  If the district uses corporal punishment as a form a discipline, the local board of education must adopt a policy regarding the use and administration of corporal punishment. This policy may also address the question of whether a parent will be notified prior to the use of corporal punishment or whether the parent may elect an alternative form of student discipline (usually out-of-school suspension).

Corporal Punishment/Spanking section of DESE website

While Florida is one of the states where corporal punishment is legal, it is not allowed in the school district where the incident happened.

The Hendry County School District says its policy states “the superintendent shall designate sanctions or the infraction of rules, excluding corporal punishment.”

NewsNation has reached out to the Hendry County School District but has not received a response. The district has told other media outlets “no comment.”

Louisiana failed to pass a bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools. The state’s current law allows the state’s 69 school districts to decide whether or not to implement it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News