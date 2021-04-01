Florissant and Walgreens co-host COVID vaccination event at James J. Eagan Center

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The City of Florissant and Walgreens will co-host a mass vaccination event on Wednesday, April 14.
The event will go from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the gymnasium of the James J. Eagan Center located at #1 James J. Eagan Center drive.
Those that receive a COVID vaccine on April 14, will receive their second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, May 12.
500 to 600 doses are available. Walk-ins will be accepted while their supplies lasts, but to ensure an appointment people can pre-register.
Florissant Mayor Timothy J. Lowery “would like to thank Walgreens and their District Manager Kevin Block for this opportunity for residents to get vaccinated.”
Masks are required, social distancing guidelines will be enforced and temperatures will be taken.
Click here to pre-register.