ST. LOUIS – Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning a fire started in the bedroom of a home on Manresa Lane in Florissant.

One person was taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire has not been released yet. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

800 block Manresa Lane Florissant Missouri. Early morning house fire sends 1 person to the hospital. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/9aJo2wU46W — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 30, 2020