Florissant man charged after making threats to police and at DePaul Hospital

ST. LOUIS – A Florissant man is now charged with first-degree terrorist threats for threatening police and SSM Health DePaul Hospital.
The Post-Dispatch reported 34-year-old Demario Taylor was arrested Wednesday for threatening officers during a traffic stop. He was then taken to jail where an officer thought Taylor was suffering a mental health crisis. Taylor was then taken to the hospital where he threatened to shoot at the hospital.
No shots were ever fired, but the incident prompted a lockdown at the hospital.