Florissant man charged with assault after shooting at officer

ST. LOUIS– A Florissant man is charged with two counts of assault after a shooting that also included him firing at an officer.
Police say Khalil Hughes, 19-years-old, is responsible for a shooting on the 5800 block of Cote Brillante on February 27.
Police say they found a 29-year-old person shot inside a vehicle. Officers say while they were there investigating Khalil fired shots at an officer prompting an “officer in need of aid” call.
Police say Khalil ran off and they caught him after a short chase. No officers were injured.