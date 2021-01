ST. LOUIS – A 36-year-old Florissant man died in a crash Sunday night on I-170 in Berkeley.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of the jeep was speeding on I70 northbound near airport road when he lost control.

His jeep went off the road and overturned in a ditch. The driver died at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.