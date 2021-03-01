Florissant man faces 28 counts in rape, sex crimes investigation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County grand jury returned a 28-count indictment last week against a Florissant man over accusations he raped and committed other sex crimes against minors.

According to county prosecutors, Dominic Yocco is accused of committing the crimes between Nov. 17, 2016, and July 3, 2018.

Yocco was already in jail on several other charges for similar sex crimes against teenagers. He turned himself over to authorities in mid-September 2019.

Yocco was previously indicted in Oct. 2019 on rape, statutory sodomy, and child molestation charges.

The most recent indictment lists the following charges/counts against Yocco:

  • Seven counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy
  • Six counts of second-degree rape
  • Five counts of first-degree rape or attempted rape
  • Three counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape
  • Two counts of third-degree child molestation
  • Two counts of second-degree sodomy
  • One count of third-degree assault
  • One count of second-degree attempted sodomy
  • One count of second-degree sexual abuse

In the Oct. 2019 charging documents, prosecutors detailed the experiences of six victims.

A 16-year-old told police Yocco had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She said Yocco held her down and slapped her, and had a firearm nearby.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old said Yocco had sex with them while they were unconscious.

In another incident, a 14-year-old disclosed that Yocco had sex with her while she was unconscious. She also said that Yocco struck and pinched her.

Two 15-year-olds told authorities Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

With the addition of the counts in the Feb. 2021 indictment, the number of victims increases to 11 people.

Dominic Yocco (File photo)

