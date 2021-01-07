Florissant man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography

ST. LOUIS – A Florissant, Missouri man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday after he plead guilty to producing child pornography.

Zachary Hamby, 30, was charged with four counts of production of child pornography and two counts of attempted production of child pornography.

Hamby’s co-defendant, Heather McDorman, was sentenced to 288 months in prison in October 2020.

Court documents said from February 1, 2018 to March 12, 2018, “Hamby directed McDorman to take pornographic photographs of children in restrooms at South County Mall, Walmart, other area malls, park bathrooms and a church bathroom.”

The Department of Justice said she also “sexually abused a child and photographed and live-streamed some of the abuse for Hamby to view.”