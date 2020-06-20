Florissant Police Department damaged, three protesters arrested

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Late Friday night three protesters were arrested at the Florissant Police Department after getting confrontational with officers outside at the barriers.

Some protesters started throwing rocks, bottles and other projectiles at the officers. They were given three warnings to disperse. Eventually, the officers used mace to arrest three people and break up a small group of protesters at the scene.

All three people arrested have been charged with assaulting officers, property damage and disturbing the peace.

No protesters or officers were injured

Damage to the a statue and barriers have since been cleaned off.