Florissant police handing out gift cards instead of tickets during the holiday season

FLORISSANT, Mo. – No one wants to feel the anxiety of seeing blue lights in your rearview mirror, but if you are pulled over by officers in the next couple of weeks in Florissant, it might not be a bad thing.

On Monday, Florissant police kicked off their annual “Summons of Joy” campaign. Where motorists who think they are getting a traffic ticket, will end up with a gift card instead.

“This is the sixth year for our department handing out these gift cards and it is still making a great impact within our community”, said Chief Fagan. “Our officers look forward to this program every year.”

Despite the financial impact of COVID-19, local churches in the Florissant area were still able to donate $4,000 to the annual campaign which gives Florissant Police Department the opportunity to give out 40 $100 gift cards to families this holiday season.

However, Chief Fagan explained this year will look a little different due to COVID-19.

“As much as our officers enjoy the hugs and handshakes, unfortunately, they will have to pass on those,” said Chief Fagan.

This is the 6th year of the gift card giveaway in Florissant and this year the gift cards will be handed out randomly over the next three weeks.

The program doesn’t mean if you break the law in Florissant you’re are going to get a free gift card. Speeding is still speeding.