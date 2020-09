ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot in Florissant. Police responded to the area of Rockingham Drive at New Halls Ferry around 12:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found several shell casings in the street. So far it is unclear how badly the victim was injured.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

Shooting 3300 block Rockingham Drive in Florissant Missouri details on Fox2News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/jjWN4U461z pic.twitter.com/mi3xyVba6S — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 9, 2020