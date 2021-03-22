Florissant police investigating shooting at clothing store

FLORISSANT– The Florissant Police Department is investigating a shooting in a shopping center near New Halls Ferry and Parker. The shots were fired in the parking lot and some inside the High Fashion clothing store.
FOX2 has learned one person was injured during the shooting.
There are several evidence markers at the store and there is also broken glass near the entrance.
The store was preparing for its grand opening this weekend.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.