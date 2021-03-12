Florissant woman dies days after being shot on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS – A woman died from her injuries Wednesday after being shot Monday night.
Jane Katherine Gearin, 30, of Florissant was found in a car in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge at 5:28 p.m. Police said she had multiple puncture wounds.
EMS took her to the hospital where she was listed in unstable condition.
The Homicide Division is working the investigation.
If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).