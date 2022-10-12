ST. LOUIS — A Florissant woman who committed fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic has been ordered by the court to pay back $787,075. Dionnashe Forland, 51, will be supervised for five years after her two-year prison sentence. She plead guilty in July to bank fraud, theft of government property, and four counts of wire fraud.

Forland admitted to fraud, the money came from the Paycheck Protection Program and Missouri’s Small Business Grant Program.

From January 2021 through May 2021, Forland lied on PPP loan applications about payroll and the number of employees. She then secured four loans totaling $592,225 and spent the money on personal expenses.

Forland also obtained a $150,000 loan for a company linked to her son, Dwayne Times. She also made two additional loans totaling $36,600 on behalf of two people.

Forland sent four applications to the Missouri Small Business Grant Program in July 2020. She was successful in obtaining a grant of $49,988.

After Times took out $8,000 in cash, the money was taken back due to officials’ fraud suspicions. A total of $600,000 has been seized from various accounts linked to Forland and Times.

Times, 31, plead guilty June 9 to one count each of wire fraud and theft of government property. He was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay $194,850.