ST. LOUIS — FOCUS Marines Foundation has a busy start to 2023 as they help military veterans reacclimate to civilian life.

The foundation offers support groups for those facing mental and physical struggles. It also offers fun events for veterans, their families, and the community.

Cornhole Tournament

Benefits FOCUS Marines Foundation

Sunday, February 5th

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

LiUNA Local 110

4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63131



Mess Night Gala

Benefits FOCUS Marines Foundation

Sunday, April 22nd

5:30 – 9 p.m.

Spazio Westport

12031 Lackland Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63146