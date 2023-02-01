ST. LOUIS — FOCUS Marines Foundation has a busy start to 2023 as they help military veterans reacclimate to civilian life.
The foundation offers support groups for those facing mental and physical struggles. It also offers fun events for veterans, their families, and the community.
Cornhole Tournament
Benefits FOCUS Marines Foundation
Sunday, February 5th
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
LiUNA Local 110
4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63131
Mess Night Gala
Benefits FOCUS Marines Foundation
Sunday, April 22nd
5:30 – 9 p.m.
Spazio Westport
12031 Lackland Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63146