Fog burning off; three days of sun and warmer temperatures on the way

ST. LOUIS– A three=-day stretch of beautiful weather is on its way to St. Louis. After some patchy morning fog, we can expect sunshine to mix with a few clouds at times today.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s.
Monday and Tuesday are spectacular! Partly sunny skies, breezy, and warm both days. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s.
A slow-moving cold front will arrive Wednesday bringing showers and thunderstorms that will last until early Thursday. The front will bring cooler temperatures with highs Thursday and Friday near 70.