Food and Wine Magazine names Gioia’s Hot Salami Sandwich ‘Best in Missouri’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local restaurant is getting more national attention for a staple that satisfies. Food and Wine Magazine released their list of the best sandwich in every state. Gioia’s Hot Salami Sandwich was named the best in the state of Missouri.

“It is such an honor to be featured in Food and Wine with sandwich giants such as Katz’s Deli in NYC and Central Grocery and Deli in New Orleans. It makes me so proud to carry on the 103 year old tradition of serving St. Louis’ favorite sandwich, the Hot Salami, since 1918” writes fourth generation owner Alex Donley.

This is how Food and Wine Magazine describes the sandwich:

Hand-written on a scrap of paper and handed down by his grandmother before her death, Alex Donley holds the recipe for the delicious salami that has contributed to Gioia’s Deli winding up the oldest sandwich shop in St. Louis, boasting more than a century’s worth of experience. Don’t come looking for a traditional cured salami. Made fresh and served fresh, 10,000 pounds of the stuff each month, what you’re getting here is something like an Italian-inflected, rustic country paté, sliced thick onto Fazio’s Bakery bread (another local institution that’s been around for over 100 years) and topped with pepperoncini, onion, and spicy mustard. The only embellishment worth considering is to order your sandwich on Gioia’s garlic cheese bread, resulting in a toasted mess starring generous amounts of processed Provel, a locally preferred cheese alternative. Food and Wine

Gioia’s Deli is owned and operated by Alex and Amanda Donley. The restaurant opened in 1918 at the corner of Macklind and Daggett on “The Hill.”

See Food and Wine’s entire list of sandwiches here:

https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/restaurants/best-sandwich-america-every-state