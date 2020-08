ST. LOUIS – If you are struggling during the pandemic a food, toiletries, and diaper giveaway is happening today.

Bayer Appetite 4 Humanity and The St. Louis Diaper Bank are teaming up for the giveaway that will be held at Carr Lane VPA Middle School located on North Jefferson Avenue.

They’ll be handing out free food, diapers, soap, toothpaste, and deodorant from 11:00 a.m. until noon.