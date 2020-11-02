Food drive at a Metro East church serves over 1,000 families

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A massive food drive through giveaway in the Metro East was held on Monday.

Gethsemane Church of the Living God handed out more than 1,000 boxes of food to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

An 18- wheeler truck carrying hundreds of boxes of food arrived at the church Monday afternoon as hundreds of cars lined up waiting for hours to receive a box that was filled with 40 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food items.

The pastor of the church says there is a real eagerness in the church to find ways to help people during the pandemic.

“During the time many people have lost their jobs. Many people are out of work, because of the pandemic. This is the time where we see people that are really hurting for food,” said Pastor Keith Mosby Sr.

Marva Rucker, a mother with kids in college, showed up to get a box of food and she says she’s grateful the church decided to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“People don’t have their jobs and many are losing jobs, they are in need of these things and it’s very important to get together and give to the needy,” said Rucker.

The pandemic has also shuttered many Metro East restaurants and countless workers face the reality of layoffs.

Zeniotha Gardner says he’s not sure what he would do without the generosity of others during this difficult time.

“This is a blessing where we can come right here in the city of East St. Louis and pick up something that we can bless families,” said Gardner.

Latest headlines: