ST. LOUIS – Food Outreach will host a panel Tuesday on food insecurity and chronic illness. The agency serves thousands of meals to children and adults living with cancer and HIV/AIDS. They will discuss new partnerships to make sure people do not have to choose between food and medicine.

The panel discussion starts Tuesday, May 17 at 9 a.m. It will be at Rung for Women. St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo will also be on the panel. If you or someone you know needs help, visit https://foodoutreach.org/.

