‘Food Outreach’ kicking off a virtual fundraiser to help area’s at-risk COVID-19 population

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Food Outreach is playing an essential role in caring for the St. Louis area’s COVID-19 at-risk population. It is also kicking off a virtual fundraiser today, so we can all help.

Curbside pick up is the new normal at Food Outreach in Midtown. Many of its clients have compromised health conditions.

With fewer volunteers due to safety reasons, it is serving about 100 in a four hour period twice a week. Instead of providing a couple of weeks of food each week, Food Outreach is now giving out 30 days of meals to keep people safe at home.

Our Auction & 'Fund the Need' begins at 9 am on 4/20 & ends at midnight on 4/24! To bid, text "ATA32" to 243725 or go to https://t.co/p3sjILZV9u. To donate, go to https://t.co/tSRJ2JdqHW. Help us raise critical funds to provide meals to our clients during COVID-19 & beyond. pic.twitter.com/DK12XGkDF5 — Food Outreach (@FoodOutreachSTL) April 17, 2020

Curbside food pick-ups continue as we weather the changes made to ensure that food is provided to our clients. Our new system is working well as part of our efforts to keep everyone safe & healthy. We are grateful to the volunteers who pack & deliver food outside to our clients. pic.twitter.com/VHFxioNzjZ — Food Outreach (@FoodOutreachSTL) April 15, 2020