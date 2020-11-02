Food Outreach launches virtual canned food drive

ST. LOUIS – Food Outreach receives thousands of canned and packaged food items during the fall, winter and holiday seasons.

This year because of COVID, the canned food drive is going virtual.

Food Outreach wants to ensure safe social distancing by allowing people to have friendly competitions online to help those in need. They’ve already provided more than 200,000 pounds of food to more than 1,200 people living with hunger and HIV or cancer during the pandemic.

The virtual canned food drive is going on through December 31.

Click here to get involved.