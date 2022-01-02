Forecast: More cold air for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Our winter storm is on the way out, now it is all about the cold. Pockets of light snow and flurries will hang around this morning.

Skies will gradually clear on Sunday, but it is breezy and cold. Temperatures may rebound back into the low 20s this afternoon. Winds ease this evening, but with clear skies we have a very cold night ahead.

Winds turn to the south Monday, so we warm up a touch. Mid-30s Monday and low 40s Tuesday.

Clouds return Tuesday night and another shot of cold air moves in on Wednesday.