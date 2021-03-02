USA Today lists Forest Park among the best in the nation

ST. LOUIS – USA Today has named Forest Park number two on the list of top 10 city parks.
The 1,400-acre park located between Kingshighway and Skinker is a great place to enjoy the springtime weather while keeping a social distance. The park is nearly one-third larger than Central Park in New York City.
Visitors can enjoy many activities while at the park, including running paths, biking paths, golf, baseball, fishing, and more.
USA Today’s list of Best City Parks:
- Gathering Place – Tulsa
- Forest Park – St. Louis
- Hermann Park – Houston
- Patterson Park – Baltimore
- Falls Park – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- White River State Park – Indianapolis
- Falls Park on the Reedy – Greenville, South Carolina
- Fairmount Park – Philadelphia
- Gas Works Park – Seattle
- Klyde Warren Park – Dallas