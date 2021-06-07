Forest Park tops the list of ‘America’s most beautiful’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many locals won’t be surprised that Forest Park is listed among the most beautiful city parks in the United States. A ranking posted on MSN.com from Love Exploring says that Forest Park is the prettiest of them all.

“This stunner is at its most beautiful when the tulips come out in spring. As well as brightly-colored blooms, the 1,300-acre park wows visitors with its patchwork of forests, lakes and streams, interlaced with more than 30 miles (48km) of walking trails. A true urban playground, Forest Park has everything from tennis, handball and racquetball courts to an ice skating rink, bandstand and several museums – the list is seemingly endless,” states the description of Forest Park on LoveExploring.com.

Forest Park is the largest park in St. Louis. But, I think some other St. Louis neighborhood parks should also be in this competition including Tower Grove Park and Carondelet Park. The amenities, pavilions, people, and plants make these places amazing places to visit too.

Other parks included in the ranking are Lincoln Park in Chicago, Red Rocks Park in Denver, and Central Park in New York.