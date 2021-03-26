Forest ReLeaf and Magnificent Missouri plan to plant hundreds of trees along Katy Trail

ST. LOUIS – A partnership between Forest ReLeaf and Magnificent Missouri was announced Friday and with it comes the planting of hundreds of native Missouri trees along the Katy Trail.
The trees will be planted along bordering right of ways and “other nearby locations” over the next three years.
“The trees we are planting were grown in our Missouri River bottom nursery in Creve Coeur Park and will find permanent homes near the Missouri River, along the Katy Trail, between Hermann and St. Charles to provide habitat, erosion control and shade for generations of Katy Trail users,” Executive Director of Forest ReLeaf of Missouri Meridith Perkins.
The launch of the partnership is also being celebrated with a new book, “The Man Who Planted Trees. It has already sold more than 250,000 copies. It is available here.