ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former middle school teacher in the Affton School District was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The St. Louis County Prosecutors office issued warrants Tuesday for Scott Ellis, 36 for six counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The former Rogers Middle School teacher is being held on $750,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Allegedly, Ellis downloaded and possessed thousands of child pornography videos.

According to a court document, St. Louis County received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a Google Account registered with Ellis’ phone number, date of birth, and two email addresses that included his full name within the address.

Further investigation revealed Ellis had thousands of videos of child pornography on both his Google and Mega accounts.