Former Circus Harmony performer makes debut on WWE

ST. LOUIS – A homegrown former professional Circus Harmony performer made his first appearance in prime time last month.

Sidney Iking Bateman, who is from St. Louis, wrestled alongside Sasha Banks on WWE Smackdown on January 22.

Iking who now goes by Reginald “Reggie” Thomas was noticed by WWE during a publicity stunt that partnered circus performers and wrestlers began his wrestling career as a sommelier with WWE’s Carmella.

Circus Harmony Executive Director says Iking has always loved WWE.

“I started Circus Harmony which was able to provide a path for Sidney Iking, who has taken the torch and is blazing his own trail, said Jessica Hentoff. “My own biological children don’t believe I am watching WWE”.

Iking trained at Circus Harmony for seven years and in Montreal for another three. Throughout his circus career, he toured the world with Les 7 Doigts de la Main’s Cuisine and Confessions as well as Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia.

While his current employer Cirque du Soleil is was shut down due to the current pandemic he spends his time wrestling in Florida. He also has been posting his life story online, including a video poem about growing up Black in America.

He says being part of the WWE gives him a platform he could not have found in the circus.

The start of something new, something legendary, something that you haven’t seen before, the future of this business. #wwenxt #NXT pic.twitter.com/EzCbiDeGQQ — Reginald Thomas (@ReginaldWWE) January 30, 2020