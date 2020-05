EDWARDSVILLE, Ill – Former Edwardsville Mayor Gary Niebur died Saturday at his home. The 64-year-old served five terms as mayor from 1993 to 2013. He was the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. He was also the CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA from 1982 until he retired in 2018.

Niebur’s family did not disclose his cause of death. Funeral arrangements are pending.