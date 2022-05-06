ST. LOUIS – Former FOX 2 sports reporter Mikala McGhee left tv about one month ago and already has won a crown!

She won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night. She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.

“It’s been such an unexpected journey. I loved FOX 2. I love you guys. I love our viewers. I love our team and it was really hard to have to take that step away, but this was really on my heart. I felt like it aligned with my values and where I see myself going in my life and what I wanted to do. So, I had to take a chance on myself and thankfully it paid off,” McGhee said.

She plans to get back into television at some point. Her ultimate goal is to be a game show host.

The St. Louis native started at KTVI/KPLR as an intern in 2019 and was hired as a reporter in February 2020. In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.

She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.

Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.