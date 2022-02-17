Former FOX2 reporter Ayesha Khan describes breast cancer fight

Former FOX2 reporter Ayesha Khan left St. Louis in 2019 to return home to the Washington, D.C. area. She is now chronicling her fight against breast cancer in hopes of helping others.

ST. LOUIS–Reporters don’t like being part of the story, but there are times when life and the job align in hopes of serving the greater good. That’s where Ayesha Khan, a former reporter at FOX2, now at FOX5 in Washington, DC finds herself now, in a fight for her life.

Khan is going public with her battle against Stage 3 breast cancer in hopes of helping others.

“I am reporting from the front lines of #cancer fueled by my personal experience with the disease and a deep sense of public responsibility,” Khan tweeted earlier this month.

Khan, who left St. Louis to return home to the D.C. area in the summer of 2019, said she got a phone call from her doctor on July 20, 2021, warning her to “brace yourself” for the news that she had invasive ductal carcinoma. The news came just short of her 40th birthday.

She’s documenting her journey, which has included tough decisions related to fertility and surgery, in a series of reports entitled “Fight Over Fear.”

“Thankfully my body is responding well to treatments and I am on my way to getting better. In the meantime, #advocate for yourself, get that screening test, that #mammogram, self-exam & get more than one opinion,” she said on Twitter.