Former Gov. Nixon campaigns for Nicole Galloway

ST. LOUIS- A familiar face in Missouri politics is back on the campaign trail. This time, former Gov. Jay Nixon is showing his support for someone else.

Nixon hopes fellow democrat Nicole Galloway can unseat his successor, Mike Parson. He was there as her campaign tour made a stop in her hometown in Fenton.

“When Gov. Nixon was in Jefferson City and served as our governor, he stood up to special interests, he vetoed right to work, he put in policies that helped working families,” said Galloway.

The two worked closely together during his term. Nixon appointed Galloway to fill the vacancy for State Auditor in 2015. She was elected to a full term in 2018. She says there’s a lot to learn from Nixon.

“The advice that he’s given me, is to stay true to myself. Remind voters why I am fighting for them. We can contain this virus, and get back to normal. We can have health care for working folks, and we can reset the agenda in Jefferson City,” said Galloway.

Nixon had this to say about Galloway, “this is a woman who never forgets who she is serving. That serves without fear or favor. She does what’s right.”

Polls show Parson with a comfortable lead over Galloway But she said her team’s momentum is building and that she’s learning from the best.

“Gov. Nixon knows how to win Missouri. He knows how to win in every single part of the state. He knows how to win in Fenton, the Bootheel, central Missouri. And that’s because folks remember that he was fighting for us,” said Galloway.

