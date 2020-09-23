Former Illinois catholic school principal steals over $100,000: pleads guilty

SMITHTON, Ill.- A St. Louis man pleads guilty for stealing over $100,000 from a catholic school in Smithton, Ill.

According to a Department of Justice spokesman, Roy Joseph Monti, 54, was the former principal of St. John the Baptist Elementary School.

Because Monti is from Missouri but worked in Illinois, he often traveled across state lines with the stolen money. This morning, he plead guilty to one charge of transporting stolen money across state lines.

According to court documents, Monti admitted to stealing $113,061.87 from the school between March 2017 and November 2019 by repeatedly withdrawing cash from the school’s bank account for his own personal use.

In many of the withdrawal slips, Monti wrote valid reasons for the withdrawals, which turned out to be false. Instead, Monti kept the money for himself.

Monti could receive up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis, Illinois.