Former Jefferson County deputy accused of stealing prescription drugs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly stealing prescription drugs both on and off duty.

Michael Filsinger, 35, of Arnold was charged Friday with four counts of felony stealing, one county of misdemeanor stealing, and one count of misuse of official information by a public servant.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Filsinger improperly used his access to the department’s report management system to find reports involving prescription drugs. He allegedly reached out to multiple people named in those reports and claimed to be a detective following up on previous investigations.

It’s believed Filsinger stole some of the medications during these interactions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond. He was also placed under house arrest and must wear a GPS monitoring device.