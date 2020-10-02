Former Kirkwood High teacher charged with rape and sodomy

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A former teacher at Kirkwood High School charged with statutory rape and sodomy from alleged incidents that happened in the 1990s is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, 54-year-old Christopher Stephens turned himself in on Monday, September 28, and was released on bail Tuesday night.

The charges involve a former student, Katie Papageorge who posted on Facebook back in July about her alleged experiences with Stephens. She claims he groomed her during her freshman year in 1997 before their relationship turned sexual when she was a sophomore.

Stephens left Kirkwood High school in 1998 amid rumors of a relationship with a student. Stephens’ lawyer says his client adamantly denies the allegations and plans to plead “not guilty”.