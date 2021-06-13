Former KMOX Radio personality dies after prison sentence

ST. LOUIS — Former KMOX Radio personality Harry Hamm, who was sentenced to federal prison this spring for possessing child pornography, has died. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hamm died Saturday at age 79 after dealing with a series of heart problems in recent years. Hamm, of Chesterfield, was sentenced in April to nearly six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the federal charges. At the time of his death, Hamm was jailed while awaiting the resolution of St. Louis County charges of child pornography, incest and statutory sodomy. He had pleaded not guilty to the county charges.
