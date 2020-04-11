Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and wife end marriage, will move forward as co-parents

Missouri Governor-elecy Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena wave to the crowd as he leaves the state capitol to get sworn-in as Missouri’s 56th Governor in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 9, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS- Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena announced they are getting divorced.

They made the joint announcement on Twitter Saturday morning, explaining the end of their 9-year marriage. “After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we’ve made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children,” they said in the statement.

Greiten’s Full statement:

“After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we’ve made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children. Our focus remains on what’s best for our children. For their sake, we ask for privacy and will not be commenting further on this private family matter. We are grateful to the many people who have offered and continue to offer their support and prayers”.

– Eric and Sheena Greitens

The announcement comes nearly two years after the former governor resigned from office. In 2016, he was elected Governor but resigned in June 2018 after being indicted for invasion of privacy stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign violations.