Former Missouri guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA’s Sixth Man Award

ST. LOUIS–The NBA Playoffs have just begun, but some other hardware is already getting distributed. On Monday, former Missouri guard Jordan Clarkson was announced as the league’s Sixth Man of the Year.
He was surprised with the announcement on TNT Monday night, and handed the trophy by a teammate, Joe Ingles, who was also up for the award.
- Clarkson led all NBA reserves in scoring with 18.3 points per game (career-high) off the bench, to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists, becoming the first player since Manu Ginobili in 2007-08 to average over 18 points, four boards and two assists as a reserve (min. 50 gp).
- Clarkson hit a league-best 203 three-point field goals off the bench, which was the most in the NBA and fourth most threes by a reserve in NBA history. His 3.0 threes made per game average was the third best three-point rate by a player coming off the bench all-time (min 50 gp).
- Clarkson had 23 games with 20-or-more points, five games with 30-or-more points and two 40-plus point contests in 2020-21, the most by any player off the bench all season.
Clarkson played one season at Missouri in 2013-2014 after transferring from Tulsa. He averaged 17.5 points and 3.4 assists. He was selected by the Washington Wizards in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft but part of a draft night trade to the Lakers where he began his NBA career.
Clarkson is the first Missouri basketball alum to win the award.