Former Missouri lawmaker arrested at Phoenix protest

PHOENIX (AP) — Activist and former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. was among eight people arrested at a protest in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports that the arrests happened Sunday after a group breached a barricade in front of Phoenix Police headquarters.

Police also fired less-lethal rounds including pepper balls at a crowd of about 40 protesters during the confrontation.

Franks, who has been freed, said Monday that the protest was nonviolent and denied that he or others committed crimes but also said organizers hadn’t planned to knock down barricades.

The 35-year-old worked with a new group calling itself The Good People For Good Trouble.

